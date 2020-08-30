Stories On Stage Celebrates Their 20th Anniversary Season

Shows are live streamed from the stage.

20 years! Stories on Stage has had an incredible journey and the 20th Anniversary season offers new concepts, innovations and partnerships! Taking the virtual world on, Stories on Stage produced ten shows and events over the summer to continue to engage and entertain audiences. They morphed and kept going strong during these challenging times.

The 2020-2021 Season will be 100% virtual/live streamed at the Nomad Theatre in Boulder. In a bold move, Stories on Stage has teamed with Nomad Theater and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Artistic Director Anthony Powell states, "Re-inventing ourselves for an entire season of live streamed shows is definitely challenging, but it's also a thrill. We're just so lucky that our wonderful audience is excited about coming along for the ride. Over the years we've been able to bring actors from all over the country to our stage, but right now it just feels so great being able to help keep our terrific Denver acting community acting."

The new season begins with "Simple Pleasures" on September 25 and October brings "Don't Look Away - Black Stories Matter." November celebrates the annual collaboration with Buntport Theater Company in "Morale Is at an All-Time High." "Making Merry" returns in December for a night of Holiday cheer and in January the Queens and Kings of Drag tell their stories in "American Drag." February is the time of romance and you must remember this: "A Kiss is Still a Kiss." Fans of Linda Ronstadt will be delighted in March with "Linda and Me: Raised on Ronstadt" and in April "Color Plates" returns incorporating slides of famous painters and their paintings. The season concludes in May with the kooky/ wacky "Still Crazy After all These Years."

Celebrating their 20th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information and tickets go to www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.

The 2020 - 2021 Season is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and Community Foundation of Boulder County.

Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance.

Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

Season subscriptions are also available starting at $125.

