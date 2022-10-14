Stories On Stage And Buntport Theater Company Tackle The Madness Of MODERN TIMES, November 6

This year Stories on Stage and Buntport Theater Company tackle the madness of "Modern Times."

The in-person performance is Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, located at 721 Santa Fe Drive. On Thursday, November 10 the virtual performance begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $24 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

​

Author Mark Manson asks, "By nearly every objective measure, the world is a better place than it has ever been in modern history. So why doesn't it feel that way?"

The craziness of modern times hacks our attention into scattered pieces, leaving us feeling frazzled, stressed, and tired. So what is the remedy? From the minds of Buntport Theaters' Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz comes a madcap montage of short pieces that paints a humorous view of the craziness of modern life.

As a vibrant ensemble, Buntport Theater Company is intent on creating innovative and affordable entertainment, by writing and producing all of their work. Each piece grows from a collaborative process, without specific directors or designers, relying on the combined skills of the whole ensemble. Known for unusual adaptations and quirky original comedies, they keep their seasons packed, debuting several new full-length productions in addition to a variety of less traditional programming.

Celebrating their 22th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Modern Times" is sponsored by Diane and Robert Gilmore and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Boulder County, The Denver Post and Daily Camera.

Stories on Stage with Buntport Theater

Modern Times

An irreverent take on the madness of modern life.

Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 p.m.

In-person seating at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive.

Virtual performance Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. and will be available any time thereafter. A link will be provided to virtual performance ticket holders.

Single tickets are $24

www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523

(Su Teatro is requiring proof of COVID vaccination and masking in facility.)