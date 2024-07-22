Spotlight: BLACK ORPHEUS at Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join us in our 54th season at The Ellie Caulkins Opera House! The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble presents "Black Orpheus" encompassing the richly diverse aspects of Brazilian culture through two distinctive works.

"Divinities' reveals the power of the Orixas, the African Yoruba deities whose spiritual influence is felt throughout Brazil. Wise and protective - or jealous and mischievous? These gods and goddesses are as complex as the humans they watch over! "Orfeo Negro" follows the journey of love and passion that leads Orfeo into the depths of the Spirit World in search of his beloved Eurydice. Will he be permitted to lead her back into the light, or will he remain with her forever, united in Death?

The timeless myth told with a uniquely Brazilian perspective! September 14 & 15 at The Ellie Caulkins Opera House located in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets range from $25 to $130.

