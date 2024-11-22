Sam Tallent Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works has announced that Sam Tallent will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

A Colorado native, Sam was one of the first comics to perform at the Mothership and has appeared twice on The Joe Rogan Experience and is a regular on Kill Tony.

For the last decade he has performed more than 40 weekends per year across America, Canada and France. His writing has appeared in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com and he's told jokes on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND.

Sam's special, The Toad's Morale is now available on YouTube. His acclaimed debut novel, Running the Light, has been heralded as the definitive book on stand-up comedy. Get your own signed copy of Running the Light on Sam's website at SamTallent.com.

