SERIESFEST: Season 9 Announces 'Innovation Talks' Lineup

SeriesFest, the award-winning international festival and non-profit organization dedicated to championing emerging and underserved voices in storytelling, today announced the line-up for this year's signature series, "Innovation Talks."

In partnership with Liberty Global, these candid conversations with top level executives at SeriesFest: Season 9 (May 5-10) include Kathryn Busby (President, Original Programming, STARZ); Wade Davis (Chief Executive Officer, TelevisaUnivision) speaking with Mike Fries (CEO, Liberty Global); and Adam Lewinson (Chief Content Officer, Tubi). Aligning with this season's theme, "What's Your Perspective?," each thought leader will share their point of view on the rapidly evolving television landscape.

The annual six-day festival in Denver, Colorado, includes a full slate of in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. The full schedule will be revealed in the coming days.

Launched over five years ago, the up-close and personal "Innovation Talks" series has spotlighted industry powerhouses including Ted Sarandos, Jon Feltheimer, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jennifer Garner, Ben Silverman, W. Kamau Bell, Ann Dowd, Jane Turton, and more.

"It is thrilling to welcome three of the industry's most respected leaders to the SeriesFest: Season 9 'Innovation Talks' stage. Wade, Kathryn and Adam are trailblazers at the forefront of the ever-changing television landscape," shares SeriesFest co-founder and CEO, Randi Kleiner. "Pushing boundaries with their groundbreaking ideas, these luminaries will share their perspectives on the industry and give attendees a front row seat to thought provoking discussions about shaping the future of television."

SeriesFest: Season 9 is presented with generous support from the following sponsors: Once Upon A Time Productions, Liberty Global, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Denver Film, Caz Matthews, and United Airlines.

If you are interested in attending SeriesFest: Season 9 in Denver, CO or have additional follow-up questions, please email SeriesFestPR@FerenComm.com.

SeriesFest is a non-profit organization dedicated to championing artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling. With year-round educational programs, initiatives supporting underserved voices, and professional development opportunities, SeriesFest inspires, educates, and connects a worldwide community of creators. Every year, SeriesFest culminates in a highly curated and celebrated Denver-based festival and marketplace. Dedicated to showcasing innovative episodic content, the annual festival also includes a musical performance and network screening at the world-renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in-competition independent pilot screenings, panels, workshops, live reads, parties, and network television premieres.