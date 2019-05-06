Ryan Hamilton Comes to the Newman Center October 4

Ryan Hamilton, presented by the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at University of Denver and Comedy Works Entertainment, is coming to the Newman Center in Denver on Friday, October 4th at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th at 10am and range from at $29.50 to $35.00. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, or www.newmantix.com, or 303-871-7220.

Ryan recently released his first stand-up special. The one-hour Netflix original Happy Face, follows a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour. Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, he's one-of-a-kind. He's been named one of Rolling Stone's Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld. Ryan is endearing stand-up lovers, and his future is bright.





