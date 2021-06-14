Ryan Hamilton Comes to Dairy Arts Center, November 5

Dairy Arts Center and Comedy Works Entertainment present Ryan Hamilton coming to Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, CO for one night only on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Ryan's one-hour Netflix stand-up special, Happy Face, has been reviewed as "the special you can't watch enough times." This has been followed by a wealth of television appearances and a nonstop headlining tour.

Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, he's one-of-a-kind.

He's been named one of Rolling Stone's Five Comics to Watch; and his recent appearances include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Conan, as well as opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.

Show times are 7:00pm and 9:00pm. Tickets are $30.00 and go on sale on Friday, June 18th at 10am. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 303.444.7328 or online at TheDairy.org.