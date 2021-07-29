Ronny Chieng Comes to Boulder Theater September 24 and Newman Center September 25

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes RONNY CHIENG: THE HOPE YOU GET RICH TOUR to Boulder Theater on Friday, September 24 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10am and are $29.50 & $39.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

The tour then makes a stop at Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, September 25 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10am and are $29.50 & $39.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, online at newmantix.com, or by phone at 303-871-7220.

Ronny Chieng is a stand up comedian, actor and Correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He starred in the worldwide hit movie Crazy Rich Asians and on his Netflix stand up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America!".

He has featured on NBC's Young Rock, Godzilla vs Kong, Bliss, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the New York Times, and GQ. He will be starring in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney's Doogie Kamealoha M.D and tech horror thriller M3GAN.