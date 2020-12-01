Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Presents Holiday Show

Celebrate the wonder of the holiday season at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre this year!

Join either in person or via online streaming for Home for the Holidays Saturday, December 12th, at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 13th, at 2:00pm.

This wonderful holiday tribute features a medley of festive songs performed by an amazing group of alumni who are returning to help us celebrate: Suzanna Champion, Stephen Coakley, Maya Rowe, Tyler Symone, Neil Stratman, and Travis Taylor, with Greg Paladino on piano.

Staged and directed each year by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke, this show will surely be one of the highlights for your holiday season.

There are a limited number of in-person seats, so streaming is encouraged - but both in-person and streaming admission are still available!

Stop in at the administrative office in Grand Lake, call 970-627-3421, or buy tickets online at RockyMountainRep.com.

