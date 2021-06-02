Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens Friday

Opening Friday night, June 4th, at 8:00pm and Saturday night, June 5th, at 8:00pm, Rocky Mountain Rep is proud to present Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. Johnny Cash's remarkable life story is told through his music.

Though he is never impersonated, more than two dozen classic hits - including "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and the title tune, "Ring of Fire" - are performed by a multi-talented cast. The Rocky Mountain Rep cast features Cara Chumbley, Rudy Foster, Jaymi Horn, Chris Mauro, Natalie Schaffer, and Chance Michael Wall.

Rocky Mountain Rep is one of the first professional theatres to open in the state of Colorado - and open to an in-house audience. The 2021 season has almost begun! Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, or by calling 970-627-3421, or online at www.rockymountainrep.com.

The Rocky Mountain Rep website has additional information regarding all of the 2021 season shows: Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Little Shop of Horrors, and Million Dollar Quartet coming this fall. It is a much-anticipated change to finally welcome patrons back into theatres this summer!