Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens BEEHIVE This Weekend!

Beehive chronicles social change through the songs of the day — with particular focus on female empowerment.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Dig out those bell-bottoms and go-go boots and join Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre for the opening weekend of Beehive - The 60s Musical. Shows begin Friday, September 2nd, and Saturday, September 3rd - both at 8:00pm, and then Sunday, September 4th at 2:00pm.

Beehive celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960s with such timeless hits as "My Boyfriend's Back", "Where the Boys Are", "Be My Baby", and "Son of a Preacher Man". Told from the perspective of six young women who came of age in this enigmatic decade, Beehive chronicles social change through the songs of the day - with particular focus on female empowerment.

Rocky Mountain Rep patrons will recognize Cara Chumbley as Wanda, Tyler Symone as Gina, Madeline Canfield as Alison, Maya Rowe as Laura, Luiza Vitucci as Pattie, and Brandi Campbell as Jasmine. Beehive is directed and staged by Jeff Duke with musical direction done by Michael Querio.

Tickets are on sale now! Please visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or visit our website, www.rockymountainrep.com. This show is just in time for sweater weather; snuggle up with Beehive and take a stroll down memory lane!





