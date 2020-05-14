Rialto Theater Cancels 2020 Loveland Summer Concert Season

The 2020 Loveland Summer Concerts series has been cancelled.

After extensive consideration, the Rialto Theater and the City of Loveland has made the difficult decision to cancel several of their upcoming events including the 2020 Loveland Summer Concerts at the Foote Lagoon, Trailhead Sessions, Kids Summer Movie Club, and Missoula Children's Theatre.

Ongoing developments to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including state and federal safety measures currently in place, highly affect the Theater's ability to prepare and safely execute large public gatherings.

Learn more about all of the cancelled concerts at http://www.rialtotheatercenter.org/loveland-summer-concerts/.





