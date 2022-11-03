Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at DCPA



It's been said people love nostalgia.

Nov. 03, 2022  

It's been said that people love nostalgia. There are certainly examples that reflect various time periods in our history but I would argue that last 10 years has seen the biggest increase in "homage art." Music holds memories - and memories can be powerful.

One of the latest biopic musicals to break through is Aint Too Proud, The Life and Times of The Temptations. Overall, the show is not unlike others of its kind. The cast and crew are great, as are the design elements such as the costumes and set. The show itself, though, yearns for something more. The show moves along almost like a museum tour. Otis Williams acts as not only lead actor but tour guide. He steps out of the scenes to fill in the blanks or move the story along before starting the next vignette with the rest of the chracters at large. This is the stem between my main issue with the show. Generally speaking, it is missing the modern musical structure. In part because the story is tolder in a chornological and historical nature, it lacks a certain level of rise, climax, fall, and resolution. Even among some of the deeper plot points of other characters, we still get to know Otis at a proprotionantely higher rate compared to the other members of the group when at the end of the day the show is supposed to be about the group.

The cast, however, far outshines the material especially the main ensemble that IS The Temptations - Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin, Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Kendricks, James T. Lane as Paul Williams, and Marcus Paul James as Otis Williams. Even as I felt we didn't get to know the characters as much as I would have liked, the actors portraying them were equipped with unique personality traits to really distinguish themselves in their roles while also contributing to the dynamic of the ensemble. Perhaps that is why I wanted more...?

Above all else, it was a night of great music and incredible singing. Special shoutout to Brett Michael Lockley as Al Bryant who within the first 20 minutes of the show brought the house down at least a thousand times - it's true, I counted. Music is a fun thing to associate with different generations, but some artists such as The Temptations remain timeless.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Tempations runs at DCPA through November 6, 2022.




From This Author - Jon Bee

Jon Bee comes to Denver by way of St. Louis, MO. A longtime musician and thespian, he has worked with the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, as well as STAGES St. Louis, both in the administrat... (read more about this author)


November 3, 2022

What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at DCPA?
