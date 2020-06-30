Red Rocks Retunes for 2020 Season

A hallmark of Colorado summers for many includes a visit to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which will once again play host to the eighth season of Yoga on the Rocks, a new Quarantine 15 Challenge fitness series and the return of SnowShape. The amphitheatre has also launched a brand-new website and mobile app for a world-class digital experience featuring original content with prominent artists.

"We know how special Red Rocks is for folks not only in Colorado but across the country, so we are thrilled to be opening up the amphitheatre this summer for these fitness events," said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. "And for those that might not be able to make it to Denver this summer, our new website and app brings the Red Rocks experience to your phone or computer like never before."

Fitness Returns

Yoga on the Rocks will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning July 10 through August 30, 2020, with multiple sessions per day.

The Quarantine 15 Fitness Challenge runs Saturdays at 10 a.m. in partnership with Fitness in the City, designed to help shed some of that quarantine weight in a facilitated workout for all fitness levels utilizing the natural surroundings of the amphitheatre.

Finally, SnowShape is back for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October to help you get back in sliding and gliding shape ahead of the 2020-2021 ski season.

Events are capped at 175 attendees following all guidelines and requirements related to COVID-19. Tickets for these fitness events go on sale tomorrow, July 1. Visit www.redrocksonline.com for more information.

World-Class Digital Experience

Red Rocks is considered the ultimate venue for an outdoor music experience, and is often on the bucket list for music fans across the globe. Now, a brand-new website and mobile app and bring the experience to you wherever you're located. Both the website and app feature a design overhaul and new content that brings the Red Rocks story to life, from expanded History and Architecture pages to a page dedicated to the amphitheatre's Notable Performances and a digital Red Rocks Hall of Fame.

With the launch of the new website comes the debut of original content including Trail Mix, live sessions recorded on the trails surrounding the amphitheatre. With the stunning setting of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre as the backdrop, Trail Mix features performances from artists including Caroline Rose, AJR, Big Wild and more. In addition to Trail Mix, exclusive interviews from performers ranging from Greensky Bluegrass to STS9 are also available now, all for free.

"Inspired by NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts and other session content creators, Trail Mix and our additional Red Rocks original content is a love letter to our fans and the venue," said Josh Lenz, marketing and communications manager. "And while we might be on a bit of a hiatus this year recording new sessions, we promise there will be plenty more to come in 2021."

Original content is hosted on a new Video Gallery page featuring hours of archival concert footage from the Red Rocks Vault.

For more information, visit the new redrocksonline.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You