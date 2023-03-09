Rachel Bloom Comes To The Boulder Theater In July

Rachel Bloom is an actress, comedian, producer, singer/songwriter and author. She is best known for co-creating, executive producing, and starring in the CW musical dramedyâ€¯CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won the 2016 Golden Globe forâ€¯Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy,â€¯Critics' Choice Award forâ€¯Best Actress in a TV Comedy,â€¯and TCA Award forâ€¯Individual Achievement in Comedy. In 2019, she won an Emmy Award forâ€¯Original Music and Lyrics for "Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal." The series was also awarded a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series. In 2019, Bloom sold out Radio City Music Hall performing CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND: LIVE as well as at The London Palladium, the latter of which earned her a five-star review from The Guardian.

Bloom can also be seen starring in Hulu's comedy series REBOOT and Netflix's YOUR PLACE OR MINE. Her voiceover credits include TROLLS WORLD TOUR, THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2, BATMAN VS. TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, EXTINCT and CHIP 'N' DALES: RESCUE RANGERS. Television guest credits include PORTLANDIA, THE SIMPSONS, BOJACK HORSEMAN, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and iCARLY. â€¯Bloom released her first book,â€¯I Want To Be Where the Normal People Are, in 2020 through Grand Central Publishing.

