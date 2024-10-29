ROCK COMEDY TOUR Comes to Comedy Works Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rock Comedy Tour brings the hottest comedians in the country to 25 markets.

Standup comedian and writer/director Mike Young has teamed with Rocket Mortgage and set out to do exactly what he did years ago with the creation of The Young American Comedy Tour when Sebastian Maniscalco, Bobby Lee, Bret Ernst, Bert Kreischer and Ian Edwards blazed a trail through America. The lineups may change but the laughs will be the same. Do not miss The Rock Comedy Tour!

Line-Up features Mike Young, Ian Edwards, Chaunté Wayans and Zainab Johnson

Comedy Works has announced that the Rock Comedy Tour will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday November 1 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday November 2 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Comments