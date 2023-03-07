RENT And More Announced For Fine Arts Center 2023–2024 Theatre Season

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company has announced its lineup for the 2023-2024 performing arts season.



The FAC has six theatre company productions planned, including Elf the Musical for the holiday season and Quiara Alegria Hughes' Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Water by the Spoonful, telling a multi-faceted story of addiction and recovery, in addition to Stephen King's psychological thriller Misery. Be on the lookout for Jonathon Larson's award-winning musical Rent next spring. The highly anticipated season kicks off October 12.



"Great things are on the horizon," said Chris Sheley, production manager and interim producing artistic director of the FAC's performing-arts division. "And we wouldn't want you to miss out on the ground-breaking work, unique performances, local and national talents, familiar and unfamiliar stories, and breathtaking spectacles we've got in store for you."



The 2023-2024 Season Includes:



Misery

Mainstage: Oct. 12-29, 2023

By William Goldman | Based on the Stephen King Novel

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.



Balloonacy

(not included in season subscription)

Second Stage: Oct. 28-Nov. 19, 2023

By Barry Kornhauser

It starts so simply: A red balloon drifts through the window of a solitary old man's home. But then some serious silliness begins - with things fast becoming so magical and so blissfully fun, you barely notice that along the way you've learned something about the extraordinarily transformative power of play! Without a single spoken word, this sweet, inventive, and uplifting show - packed with plenty of playful shtick, along with touching reminders of the ups and downs of building a friendship - is a tender and laugh-filled delight for little ones (and big ones, too)!



Elf the Musical

Mainstage: Nov. 30-Dec. 31, 2023

Music by Matthew Sklar, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin | Book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan

A title known the world over, Elf the Musical is a must-produce holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theatre. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).



Water By the Spoonful

Mainstage: Feb. 15-March 3, 2024

By Quiara Alegria Hudes

Somewhere in Philadelphia, Elliot has returned from Iraq and is struggling to find his place in the world. Somewhere in a chat room, recovering addicts keep each other alive, hour by hour, day by day. The boundaries of family and community are stretched across continents and cyberspace as birth families splinter and online families collide. Water by the Spoonful is a heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption.



Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus

(Not included in season subscription)

Second Stage: March 2-24, 2023

By Mo Willems | Lyrics by Mo Willems | Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Based on the award-winning children's book, audiences can now hop on board for an unforgettable ride. It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something.



Rent

Mainstage: May 2-26, 2024

Book by Jonathan Larson | Music by Jonathan Larson | Lyrics by Jonathan Larson and Billy Aronson

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Season subscriptions start at $110 and go on sale March 8, 2023.



Discounted subscription offer - In an effort to create access and welcome the next generation of theatre lovers in to experience the performing arts, the FAC will offer a special subscription package for patrons 40 years old and younger to see four mainstage shows of the season for only $110.



Single tickets for all shows start at $25 and will be available for purchase starting April 26, 2023.



For more information call (719) 634-5583, or visit fac.coloradocollege.edu



PLEASE NOTE: Exposure to COVID-19 is possible in public places. For the latest information on any COVID guidelines and requirements, visit the FAC website.