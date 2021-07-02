Photos: First Look at Theatre Aspen's CHICAGO

Theatre Aspen's 2021 summer season has begun on the Hurst Theatre stage with the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award-winning musical Chicago (June 30 - July 22) by Fred Ebb, Bob Fosse and John Kander, directed and choreographed by Henry Award winner Mark Martino, returning for his twelfth season, with music direction by Henry Award winner Eric Alsford, who marks his eighth season with Theatre Aspen.

Check out photos below!

The cast includes: Galyana Castillo (Matron "Mama" Morton), Nathan Cockroft (Billy Flynn), Julie Kavanagh (Roxie Hart), Jessica Crouch (Velma Kelly) and more.

For more information visit: https://theatreaspen.org/

Photo credit: Timothy Bates Photography