Performance Now Theatre Company presents "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" January 10 through January 26 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood.

"A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

With songs like "Comedy Tonight," "Lovely" and "Everybody Ought to Have a Maid," this unforgettable musical allows a terrific ensemble of comedic actors to shine - "something for everyone, a comedy tonight!"

The cast includes Joshua Kwas as Pseudolus, Doug Herman as Hysterium, Craig Ross as Senex, Kris Graves as Lycus, Marcia Ragonetti as Domina, TJ Hogle as Miles Gloriosus, Luke Fish as Hero, Hanna Dotson as Filia, and Dan Pagliasotti as Erronius.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $36 and are available or online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.





