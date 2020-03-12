PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Comes to the Landmark

Piff the Magic Dragon comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark on March 28 & 29.

After earning national acclaim as the standout star of NBC's America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff the Magic Dragon continues to win over audiences across the globe with his mythical mixture of wizardry, wit and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show you must see to believe! Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, the dynamic duo performs nightly to sold out rooms at his residency at the world-famous Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas in the newly renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre. In addition to the residency, Piff along with Jade Simone, a genuine Las Vegas Showgirl, are currently performing across the US and Canada on The Fun Size Tour.

Although he might not be as famous as his older brother - Steve - there's no doubt the recent years following his loss on season 10 of AGT have been monumental for the act voted Best Comedian, Best Magician and Best Headliner in the 2019 CEA Casino Comedian of the Year Award and the 2019 Best of Las Vegas Awards. Piff and Mr. Piffles have performed to hundreds of thousands in some of the most iconic venues across the globe including Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare's Globe, the O2, and the Sydney Opera House. Piff is in the final production stages of his first one-hour special featuring Penn Jillette. Most recently, Piff was named one of the 10 Comics to Watch in 2019 by Variety.

Piff's Private Party! Tickets Available.* This is a personal experience with the fans which includes a poster signed by Piff, a photo with Piff and/or Mr. Piffles, a chance to get a video shout out to a kid or friend from Piff, a chance to win Mr. Piffles, and a one on one magic trick.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Piff the Magic Dragon will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Saturday, March 28 | 4:30 PM | GA: $25.00 *Piff's Private Party: $50.00 (All Ages Family Show)

Sunday, March 29 | 11:00 AM | GA: $25.00 *Piff's Private Party: $50.00 (All Ages Family Show)

