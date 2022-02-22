Opey, Biniam & Andrew Come to Comedy Works South, March 3-5

Comedy Work has announced that Opey, Biniam & Andrew will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Join LA's rising stars Opey Olagbaju, Biniam Bizuneh and Andrew Lopez for a weekend of comedy!

Opey Olagbaju is a Nigerian-American stand-up comedian and writer. He is currently developing the series Bammas for Hulu and writing for Close Enough for HBO Max. Opey was a Story Editor on HBO's Betty, as well as a writer on Kenya Barris' Unrelated, I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, and Comedy Central's The New Negroes. Opey is noted for his observational humor, which stems from his personal experiences as an immigrant from Nigeria who assimilated into American society. Follow Opey on Instagram.

Biniam Bizuneh is an Ethiopian-American writer, actor, and stand-up comedian. After gaining attention for his YouTube series LieGuys, Biniam served as a staff writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live, performed stand-up on Viceland's Flophouse. Biniam has also written and starred in several originals for Comedy Central including his own digital series, How To Be Broke. He created and will star in the upcoming series Bammas for Hulu, along with Opey. His recent writing credits include the Netflix series The G Word, Season 2 of Dave on FX, and Season 2 of Resident Alien. Follow Biniam on Instagram.

Andrew Lopez is a first generation Filipino & Korean multi-hyphenate talent that writes, directs, acts, and is a stand-up comedian. He appeared in Blockers. Andrew cut his teeth working as the writer's assistant on Neighbors 2, Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates and The House. He recently performed stand-up comedy on Netflix as one of the featured comedians on the variety show Jo Koy: In His Elements. Andrew has acted, written and directed content for Comedy Central that has amassed over one million views. Follow Andrew on Instagram.

