OpenStage Theatre Partners with Poudre Libraries for THE BOOK OF WILL

OpenStage Theatre & Company is partnering with Poudre Library Systems for their production of The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson. As a part of OpenStage Theatre & Company's commitment to Fighting for Community, donations made during the run of The Book of Will will benefit Poudre Libraries. Funds raised will help to support Fort Collins Book Fest in February 2024, a free month-long all-ages celebration of the literary arts.

OpenStage began its commitment to Fighting for Community in 2020 with its virtual production of Natural Shocks, where proceeds benefited the local nonprofit organization, Crossroads Safehouse. OpenStage has since designated at least two productions per season to raise awareness and funds for other local nonprofits whose missions align with the context of their productions.

“I look forward to organizing these partnerships this season and in the future. The work OpenStage does to help other nonprofits as a nonprofit themselves is what makes me proud and excited to work here,” says Jessica Kroupa, Managing Director. “I am excited to kick off our 51st Essential Season by working with Poudre Library Systems right off the bat.”

The Book of Will is a tale of love, laughter, and loss. Joyously sprinkled with Shakespeare's most beloved writing, it is sure to put a spin on the history surrounding the man audiences think they know. When Hamlet was defaced and debased on a stage near The Globe Theatre three years after Shakespeare's death, his works were in danger of being lost forever. Henry Condell and John Heminges get the band back together and race to assemble the Bard's scattered masterpieces. Their epic undertaking results in the creation of the First Folio and the preservation of their dear friend's theatrical legacy.

Audiences can make donations to Poudre Libraries by cash or check at any performance, or online at openstage.com/give/donate and designate the donation to “Poudre Library District” at checkout.

The Book of Will plays from November 4 through December 2. All performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7:30 pm. Sunday matinee performances start at 2:00 pm. Visit Click Here for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance, a pay-what-you-can performance, and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.

CONTENT WARNING: Adult language. Questions about content? Contact OpenStage at 970.484.5237.

Tickets for The Book Of Will are $12-$34. Tickets are available online at Click Here or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pm–6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

OpenStage Theatre's Season Sponsors are KRFC 88.9, Warren & Zoann Little Dusenbury Charitable Trust, Mike & Marsha Marberry, Odell Brewing Co., John & Anne Blair, Avogadro's Number, Ken & Carol Severson, Sara Wade Makes Motion, and FoCo Food Trucks. Grant support is provided by the Downtown Development Authority, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Art Works, Energize Colorado, OtterCares: Dollars for Doers Grant Recipient, The Thornton Charitable Foundation, and Arts Without End.

Performance Dates

Thursday @ 7:30 pm: November 9 (Pay What You Can),

Friday @ 7:30 pm: November 3 (Student/Educator), November 10 (FAB Friday), November 17, November 24, December 1

Saturday @ 7:30 pm: November 4 (Opening Night), November 11, November 18, November 25, December 2 (Closing Night)

Sunday @ 2 pm: November 19, November 26

Performance Location

The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre: 417 West Magnolia Street, Fort Collins, CO (North-west corner of the building)

Cast

Henry Condell (Jacob Offen), John Heminges (James Burns), Richard Burbage/Horatio (Cisco Saavedra), Alice Heminges (Kaya Rudolph), Rebecca Heminges/Susannah Shakespeare (Jessica Emerling Crow), Elizabeth Condell/Marcellus (Molly McGuire), Ben Johnson/Sir Edward Dering (David Austin-Gröen), Ralph Crane/Compositor/Bernardo (Dan Tschirhart), William Jaggard/Barman 1 (Bruce K. Freestone), Ed Knight/Issac Jaggard (Ryan Wilke-Braun), Boy Hamlet/Crier/Marcus (Anh Nguyen), Anne Hathaway/Francisco/Barman 2 (Denise Burson Freestone), Emilia Bassano Lanier (Judith Allen)

Creative and Production Team

Director/Production Manager (Sydney Parks Smith), Assistant Director (Andrew Cole), Movement Director (Noah Racey), Stage Manager/Master Electrician (Hannah Armstrong), Technical Director/Scenic Designer/

Head Carpenter (Caleb Gilbert), Costume Designer/Head Seamstress (Rebecca Evans), Lighting Designer (David Grinnell), Lighting Design Advisor (Matthew Schlief), Sound Designer/Make-up Designer (Victoria Villalobos),

Properties Designer/Set Dresser (Allen Edwards), Hair/Wig Designer (Kirsten Hovorka), Scenic Artist (Mya Coca), Dramaturge (Sarah J Baker), Wig Stylist/Dresser/Stagehand (Shannon Nicole Light), Dresser/Stagehand (Sonja Hopps), Sound Board Operator (Stevie Rose)