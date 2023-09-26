OpenStage Theatre & Company Launches Season With A Captivating New Work

"Six Years Old" offers a heartfelt and innocent perspective on the realities of queer life.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

OpenStage Theatre & Company Launches Season With A Captivating New Work

OpenStage Theatre & Company will kick off its 51st season by presenting Six Years Old, written by Daphne Silbiger and directed by Kiernan Angley. Six Years Old is the first show of OpenStage's etcetera Season, meaning it will offer raw, real, honest theatre in an intimate space. Foothills Unitarian will transform into Adalaide and Dewey's family apartment, where they will learn about the world and their places in it. 

 

Adalaide knows a few things: her stupid babysitter Kim is stupid, her younger brother Dewey is a naked mole rat, the film Godzilla expresses the paranoid id of the nuclear age, and she does NOT like being treated like a girl. She wants to be a boy, Han Solo from Star Wars to be exact, and is willing to go to drastic lengths to make her wish come true. Six Years Old is a comic and poignant play where everyone in the story is played by adults, “no kids allowed;” it's a play reflecting back on the wild fantasies and serious desires of queer childhood.

 

OpenStage is partnering with Parenting the Rainbow and OUT Boulder County during the run of this production. Parenting the Rainbow is a safe and supportive community for families with trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive kids ages 10 and younger in Boulder County. Emily Stout and Maren Gauldin will host a talkback following the student/educator performance on Thursday, September 28.

 

This production of Six Years Old also features original music from the local Fort Collins band, Sick Trick. The four-piece indie rock band explores many genres of music, creating original and creative songs for human consumption. 

 

Six Years Old plays from September 29 through October 14. All performances start at 7:30 pm at Foothills Unitarian. Visit www.openstagesixyearsold.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance on September 28 and a Pay-What-You-Can performance on October 5. 

 

CONTENT WARNING: Mature situations. Mature language. Not intended or suited for children. TRIGGER WARNING: Transphobia. Attempted suicide. Questions about content? Contact OpenStage at 970.484.5237.

 

Tickets for Six Years Old are $22 for a regular ticket and $15 for ages 16 and under. Tickets are available online at Click Here or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pm – 6 pm Tuesday - Saturday. 

 

OpenStage Theatre & Company's Season Sponsors are KRFC 88.9, Warren & Zoann Little Dusenbury Charitable Trust, Mike & Marsha Marberry, Odell Brewing Co., John & Anne Blair, Ken & Carol Severson, and FoCo Food Trucks. Grant support is provided by the Downtown Development Authority, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Art Works, Energize Colorado, OtterCares: Dollars for Doers, and Arts Without End.




