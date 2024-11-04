ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Comes to the Arvada Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities will celebrate the uniqueness in all of us with their holiday musical Once Upon a Mattress. In this hilariously zany musical version of the fairy tale The Princess and the Pea, the kingdom must find a real princess to marry the prince and break the spell. Can Winnifred the Woebegone from the swamp be the one to pass the princess test? Directed by Kenny Moten, Once Upon a Mattress opens November 22 in the Main Stage Theatre. This production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey. The Artistic Director for the Arvada Center is Lynne Collins.

“Audiences will fall in love with the irresistibly authentic Princess Winnifred, who defies convention with her quirky charm and unwavering spirit,” shared Director Kenny Moten. “This delightful musical comedy blends humor and heart, showcasing Winnifred’s quest for love and acceptance in a world of rigid expectations. With catchy tunes, hilarious performances, and a playful twist on a classic fairy tale, it’s a celebration of being true to oneself that will leave audiences laughing and singing long after the curtain falls.”

The Arvada Center production is directed by Kenny Moten, with choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders and music direction for Jordan Ortman. The cast includes returning Arvada Center favorites like Aléna Watters (last seen as the Fairy Godmother in last year’s Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Joanie Brosseau-Rubald, Colin Alexander, and Megan Van de Hey. A full cast and creative crew list is below.

The Arvada Center firmly believes that everyone should experience the transcendent power of the arts. We are proud to offer accessibility accommodations for people with varying needs including a Sensory-Friendly performance on Nov. 26 at 1:00 PM, two scheduled performances with American Sign Language interpretation Dec. 5 at 7:30 PM and Dec. 21 at 2:00 PM, and an Audio Described Performance on Dec/ 11 at 1:00 PM. To learn more about this and all of our other accessibility offerings, visit our Accessibility webpage and reach out to the Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.

Tickets start at $56, and tickets for kids ages 4-12 are half price. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets to Once Upon a Mattress, visit the production webpage: https://arvadacenter.org/events/once-upon-a-mattress

