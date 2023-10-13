Monty Franklin Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Month

MONTY FRANKLIN comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark, October 19 - 21.

Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles. He headlines all over the world and is currently touring the US. He also opens for Rob Schneider and Joe Rogan.

Monty appears in Netflix's Real Rob - Now going into its 3rd season and has had roles on FOX's New Girl, HULU's Becoming Bond and Hollywood Darlings. Monty has performed live for, Channel 10's The Circle, Foxtel's Stand-Up Australia, and specials – The Best Of Standup Australia and Comedy Gold.

Monty is currently set to star in his first feature film that he co-wrote with Rob Schneider and John Cleese. The Great Emu War is filming in Australia and also stars Schneider, Cleese, Rhys Darby and Jim Jefferies.

Comedy Works has announced that Monty Franklin will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, October 19 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, October 20 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, October 21 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $24.00