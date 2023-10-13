Monty Franklin Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Month

Performances run October 19 - 21.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Maddy Smith Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month Photo 3 Maddy Smith Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DREAMGIRLS At Lone Tree Arts Center Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DREAMGIRLS At Lone Tree Arts Center

Monty Franklin Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Month

Monty Franklin Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Month

MONTY FRANKLIN comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark, October 19 - 21.

 

Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles.  He headlines all over the world and is currently touring the US.  He also opens for Rob Schneider and Joe Rogan.

Monty appears in Netflix's Real Rob - Now going into its 3rd season and has had roles on FOX's New Girl, HULU's Becoming Bond and Hollywood Darlings.  Monty has performed live for, Channel 10's The Circle, Foxtel's Stand-Up Australia, and specials – The Best Of Standup Australia and Comedy Gold.

Monty is currently set to star in his first feature film that he co-wrote with Rob Schneider and John Cleese. The Great Emu War is filming in Australia and also stars Schneider, Cleese, Rhys Darby and Jim Jefferies.

Comedy Works has announced that Monty Franklin will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, October 19 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, October 20 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, October 21 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $24.00




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
TERRY FACTOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS is Coming To Denvers Bellco Theatre Photo
TERRY FACTOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS is Coming To Denver's Bellco Theatre

Get ready for a night of holiday magic with Terry Fator's A Very Terry Christmas at Bellco Theatre in Denver. Don't miss this one-night-only event, featuring comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations, and ventriloquism. Book your tickets now!

2
LOBBYING FOR LAUGHS Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, October 18 Photo
LOBBYING FOR LAUGHS Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, October 18

Join the Colorado Women's Bar Association for Lobbying for Laughs, a comedy event to benefit the CWBA's public policy efforts. Join us as we showcase CWBA's public policy work and the tremendous impact we've had on the community by advocating for the interests of women and children!

3
North Mississippi Allstars, With Special Guest Bag Men Come to Boulder Theater Photo
North Mississippi Allstars, With Special Guest Bag Men Come to Boulder Theater

North Mississippi Allstars, with Special Guest Bag Men comes to Boulder Theater on Friday, January 12, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10am.

4
Denver Center for the Performing Arts To Recruit 100 Volunteers For 2023/24 Season Photo
Denver Center for the Performing Arts To Recruit 100 Volunteers For 2023/24 Season

DCPA is seeking 100 volunteers for its 2023/24 season to assist with local productions. Volunteers will greet patrons, provide information, distribute programs, and ensure guest comfort. In addition to complimentary tickets, volunteers receive special offers and discounts. Interested individuals can register at denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Elf Jr in Denver Elf Jr
Find Your Light (12/08-12/16)
The Revolutionists in Denver The Revolutionists
Loft Theatre (10/06-10/15)
Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (11/25-12/24)
Sundyne in Denver Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
Annie (Non-Equity) in Denver Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
Stories on Stage presents “Extremely Artificial Intelligence” in Denver Stories on Stage presents “Extremely Artificial Intelligence”
Su Teatro (11/05-11/05)
Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
9 to 5, The Musical in Denver 9 to 5, The Musical
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (11/09-11/12)
Wicked in Denver Wicked
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-8/25)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Denver SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You