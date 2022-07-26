Mike Stanley Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Given his penchant toward brutal honesty, spiced up with a healthy dose of insatiable wit, it's not difficult to see why Stanley was named "Best Chicago Stand-up Comedian" in a Peoples Choice poll done by the Chicago Reader and "Best Detroit Comedian" by HOUR Magazine.

Originally hailing from Motown, and after spending a decade honing his craft in the windy city of Chicago, Mike tours constantly, both domestically and internationally. Don't miss out on an incredible opportunity to catch the man in action - this high level of killer stand-up is too remarkable to sit out.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Mike Stanley will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Wednesday, July 27 / 8:00 PM / $14.00 - Thick Skin

Thursday, July 28 / 8:00 PM / $14.00

Friday, July 29 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $22.00

Saturday, July 30 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $22.00