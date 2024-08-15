Michael Yo to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Yo will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday August 22, Friday August 23, and Saturday August 24 / 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM.

A two-time Emmy nominee, Michael Yo is a comedian, actor, and host keeping busy in all of Hollywood's platforms. The self-proclaimed “Half-Black Brother with a Korean Mother” is a regular on the Joe Rogan Experience, host of the Michael Yo Show and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special Blasian.

In stand-up, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy, now headlining all over the country. As an actor, Michael recently reoccurred on Kevin Can Wait, shot a Damon Wayan Jr.'s pilot Happy Together for CBS, and was a principal in Facebook's upcoming Facebook Watch first sitcom series, Starter Pack. Michael was previously seen covering celebrity news on The Insider, Extra, E! News, and guest co-hosting CBS' The Talk.

