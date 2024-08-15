News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Michael Yo to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Performances will run August 22-24.

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Michael Yo will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday August 22, Friday August 23, and Saturday August 24 / 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM.

A two-time Emmy nominee, Michael Yo is a comedian, actor, and host keeping busy in all of Hollywood's platforms. The self-proclaimed “Half-Black Brother with a Korean Mother” is a regular on the Joe Rogan Experience, host of the Michael Yo Show and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special Blasian.

In stand-up, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy, now headlining all over the country. As an actor, Michael recently reoccurred on Kevin Can Wait, shot a Damon Wayan Jr.'s pilot Happy Together for CBS, and was a principal in Facebook's upcoming Facebook Watch first sitcom series, Starter Pack. Michael was previously seen covering celebrity news on The Insider, Extra, E! News, and guest co-hosting CBS' The Talk.




