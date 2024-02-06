Michael Franti & Spearhead Come to Chautauqua Auditorium in June

An Acoustic Evening With Michael Franti & Spearhead comes to Chautauqua Auditorium this summer. The performance is set for Saturday, June 1, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9 at 10am HERE.

Michael Franti is a globally recognized musician, activist and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism. Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1's with triumphantly hopeful hits “Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You,” as well as six Top 30 Hot AC singles, 10 Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums. Spearhead's Follow Your Heart was released in June 2022 and debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Pop Chart behind Harry Styles. Praised by American Songwriter as “an energizing batch of songs that spotlight the common threads that connect us,” Franti & Spearhead's 13th studio album Big Big Love is available everywhere now, featuring 17 tracks cowritten by Franti, reflecting his tenacity, inclusiveness, and optimism.

Franti & Spearhead will embark on the Togetherness Tour in 2024, bringing their dynamic and invigorating shows to Soulrockers across North America, including a return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. With 60+ dates through the summer, the Togetherness Tour will kick off on April 6th in Fort Lauderdale at Tortuga Festival.

The Bay-Area native resides in Bali when he is not on tour and owns Soulshine Bali, a 32-room top-rated boutique hotel located in Ubud, Bali that focuses on joy through wellness and music, offering unique retreat opportunities and accommodations, along with special events and celebrations. Franti continues to foster community both on and off stage with a wish granting non-profit, Do It For The Love, which brings those with life threatening illnesses, veterans, and children with severe challenges to concerts worldwide, fulfilling over 3,500 wishes and touching the lives of over 15,000 people to date.