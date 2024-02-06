Michael Franti & Spearhead Come to Chautauqua Auditorium in June

The performance is set for Saturday, June 1, 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Denver Center Photo 1 Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Denver Center
Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival Photo 2 Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next Month Photo 3 THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next Month
CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark Photo 4 CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Michael Franti & Spearhead Come to Chautauqua Auditorium in June

An Acoustic Evening With Michael Franti & Spearhead comes to Chautauqua Auditorium this summer. The performance is set for Saturday, June 1, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9 at 10am HERE.

Michael Franti is a globally recognized musician, activist and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism. Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1's with triumphantly hopeful hits “Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You,” as well as six Top 30 Hot AC singles, 10 Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums. Spearhead's Follow Your Heart was released in June 2022 and debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Pop Chart behind Harry Styles. Praised by American Songwriter as “an energizing batch of songs that spotlight the common threads that connect us,” Franti & Spearhead's 13th studio album Big Big Love is available everywhere now, featuring 17 tracks cowritten by Franti, reflecting his tenacity, inclusiveness, and optimism. 

Franti & Spearhead will embark on the Togetherness Tour in 2024, bringing their dynamic and invigorating shows to Soulrockers across North America, including a return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. With 60+ dates through the summer, the Togetherness Tour will kick off on April 6th in Fort Lauderdale at Tortuga Festival.

The Bay-Area native resides in Bali when he is not on tour and owns Soulshine Bali, a 32-room top-rated boutique hotel located in Ubud, Bali that focuses on joy through wellness and music, offering unique retreat opportunities and accommodations, along with special events and celebrations. Franti continues to foster community both on and off stage with a wish granting non-profit, Do It For The Love, which brings those with life threatening illnesses, veterans, and children with severe challenges to concerts worldwide, fulfilling over 3,500 wishes and touching the lives of over 15,000 people to date.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Bravo! Vail Music Festival Unveils 37th Season Featuring Orchestras, Opera Productions &am Photo
Bravo! Vail Music Festival Unveils 37th Season Featuring Orchestras, Opera Productions & More

Bravo! Vail Music Festival has unveiled its 37th season. The festival will take place from June 20 to August 1, 2024, offering a diverse range of classical and Latin-American music in the stunning Vail Valley region of Colorado.

2
Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7 Photo
Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7

DUDE DAD'S ON THIN ICE COMEDY TOUR comes to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on June 7, 2024. Taylor Calmus, aka 'Dude Dad,' brings his relatable family-based comedy to the stage. Tickets on sale February 2nd at ParamountDenver.com.

3
Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Photo
Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Lil Sasquatch and Francis Ellis are bringing their stand-up comedy to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square in February. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark Photo
CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Christopher Titus will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in February. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7
Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer SquareLil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square
CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the LandmarkCHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS TOUR is Coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark
Colin Quinn Comes to the Stanley Hotel in AprilColin Quinn Comes to the Stanley Hotel in April

Videos

The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word Video
The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS Video
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Video
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Alice By Heart in Denver Alice By Heart
Find Your Light (5/03-5/05)
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown in Lakewood in Denver Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown in Lakewood
Lakewood Cultural Center (2/22-2/22)
Annie in Denver Annie
Lincoln Center (4/26-4/28)
SWEAT in Denver SWEAT
Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre (1/13-2/10)
Anon(ymous): A Play by Naomi Iizuka in Denver Anon(ymous): A Play by Naomi Iizuka
Loft Theatre (2/16-2/25)
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields in Denver The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
MJ in Denver MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
Come From Away in Denver Come From Away
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You