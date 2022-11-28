Melissa Villaseñor Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, December 1- 3

Comedy Works has announced that Melissa Villaseñor will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live.

A comedic impressions expert, she got her start as a semifinalist on America's Got Talent. Melissa has voiced characters on Cartoon Network's OK K.O.! and Adventure Time, Comedy Central's TripTank, Fox's American Dad, Family Guy, and most recently, Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4. She has received a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the animated feature Ralph Breaks the Internet.

She can be seen on camera in HBO's Crashing and Barry, Fullscreen's Alone Together, and of course, Saturday Night Live. Melissa hosted the 2021 Spirit Awards and was recently featured in a feature for Cosmopolitan. Forbes named Melissa one of their "30 Under 30" in 2017 and Rolling Stone named her as one to watch on their "50 Funniest People Right Now" list. She has also been mentioned in CNN's "Women in Comedy 2019".