Mark Normand Comes to the Paramount Theatre in May

Comedy Works Entertainment proudly presents MARK NORMAND: ALL OVER THE ROAD TOUR! coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, May 7th at 7:00pm. Tickets range in price from $29.50 to $39.50 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

The event organizer is requiring that all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days past the final vaccination dose) OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue. More information can be found at ParamountDenver.com.

About Mark Normand: New Orleans native Mark Normand is an extremely prolific New York based stand-up known for his relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery. His self-released one-hour special Out To Lunch on YouTube has quickly amassed over 9 million views. Prior to that, Mark released two comedy specials with Comedy Central and has made an unparalleled thirteen appearances on late night programming including Conan, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Mark can also be heard on his multiple appearances on "The Joe Rogan Experience," dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the "best young up and coming comic," or on his own podcast "Tuesdays with Stories." Most recently Mark can be seen on The Standups Season 3 streaming now on Netflix.