Marino, Mayes, Hicks And Groves Announce Midnight Cricket Club Residency

From May 25 to May 30, musicians KC Groves, Megan Marino, Jason Hicks and Michael Mayes join forces to perform as the new band known as The Midnight Cricket Club. The multi-genre group announced a week-long residency at the historic Creede Hotel, nestled in the San Juan Mountains.

The Midnight Cricket Club features KC Groves (From Uncle Earl) on vocals, mandolin, guitar and bass, Jason Hicks (From The Blue Canyon Boys) on vocals and guitar, and genre-mixing opera singing spouses by trade, Michael Mayes on vocals and guitar and Megan Marino on vocals and melodeon. Focusing on mostly bluegrass and country music, they will offer 2 public sessions a day, and also feature a variety of programming throughout the week, including old-time, jazz, opera, and a socially distant bluegrass jam circle.

When asked about their inspiration to form The Midnight Cricket Club, KC Groves remembers, "During the long Covid summer nights of 2020, four professional musicians from Lyons Colorado found themselves under an enormous cottonwood tree singing and playing the loneliness away. Two opera singers and two bluegrass musicians found common ground and a unique sound which we are excited to bring to the Creede Hotel for six days of meaningful music." Mayes expands on their pandemic music-making and newly minted band, calling it "a lifeline." Marino sums it up: "A good song is a good song, regardless of its origin or genre."

For more information, visit thecreedehotel.com

Photo credit: Sally Truitt