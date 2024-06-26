MONOPOLY LIFESIZED Will Launch U.S. Tour in Colorado this October 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced Denver as the U.S. tour launch of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition. Following its three year, critically acclaimed run in London, this interactive way to play the world’s favorite family board game will open October 2024, in DCPA Off-Center's temporary resident building in Broadway Park®.

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition is a 60-minute family-friendly experience based on the classic game that offers four teams the opportunity to roll the dice and navigate a giant MONOPOLY board guided by two human tokens while competing in escape room style challenges to buy property and ultimately secure a victory. With large-as-life playability, this is one board you can’t flip over in frustration!

This large-scale interactive experience will be located in the former Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree building off of Broadway and Alameda in Denver. This 27,000 square-foot building in Denver’s design district will house a variety of Off-Center experiences over the next two years.

“We are excited to partner with DCPA Off-Center to premiere the newest location for MONOPOLY LIFESIZED in the US,” stated David Hutchinson, CEO of The Path Entertainment Group. “Since we opened our first site in London 2021, audiences have been raving about MONOPOLY LIFESIZED – with over a quarter of a million guests having enjoyed the experience in the UK. We have since expanded into the Middle East, and I am now thrilled to be expanding the joy and love for the beloved board game by launching the US debut MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition in Denver, a destination that has a passion for interactive experiences. The Path Entertainment Group are dedicated to bringing our quality immersive experiences to audiences globally, and I couldn’t be more delighted to be working with the amazing team at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to be the first partner to launch our touring Travel Edition for a limited run in the city.”

“Denver is the perfect kick off point for the U.S. tour of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition. This exciting venture brings the beloved board game to life on a grand scale, offering participants an immersive experience like no other,” said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro. As the tour rolls out across the U.S., we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the timeless fun and strategic gameplay of the world’s favorite family fame. All Is Fair In MONOPOLY, so get ready for some playful mischief taken to a whole new level!”

“When looking for new experiences to bring to Denver, we are always thinking of what will excite and engage our community. MONOPOLY LIFESIZED is a fantastic and entertaining experience to enjoy with your family, friends, and co-workers. It captures the nostalgia and fun of the beloved game while turning it into a high-energy group experience for all ages,” said Charlie Miller, Executive Director and Curator of Off-Center. “Denver continues to be a hub for immersive art and entertainment, and the fact that we get to launch the US tour of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED in Denver furthers our international reputation. I am thrilled that we get to open our new Off-Center home at Broadway Park® with MONOPOLY LIFESIZED and can’t wait to share it with our community.”

Pre-sale tickets for DCPA Subscribers are now on sale. The public ticket on sale will be June 28. For more information visit denvercenter.org/monopoly.

