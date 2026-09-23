MACBETH to Open Opera Colorado's 2026–27 Season at the Ellie

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Opera Colorado will present Giuseppe Verdi's Macbeth, November 7–15, 2026, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Presented at the Ellie for the first time, Verdi's gripping adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy explores how prophecy, fear, and ambition can shape not only a ruler's fate, but the story an entire nation is willing to believe. The production marks the Opera Colorado debut of internationally renowned conductor Patrick Summers, Music Director Emeritus of Houston Grand Opera.

Macbeth brings Shakespeare's enduring exploration of political ambition, power, and consequence vividly to the stage. Verdi elevates the tragedy into grand opera at its most gripping, with supernatural encounters, murder, thunderous choruses, and an intimate portrait of two people unraveling under the weight of their own choices.

Macbeth opens Barbara Lynne Jamison's first programmed season as Ellie Caulkins Artistic Director + CEO, bringing one of Verdi's most spellbinding and less frequently performed works to the Ellie with a creative team that reflects the deep relationships, national reach, and artistic vision she brings to Opera Colorado.

'Many people know the story of Macbeth, which makes it a powerful way to open this season,' said Jamison. 'You don't need to know opera to be caught up in its story of ambition and fear, or in the way a rumor can take on a life of its own. For this production, we are bringing together artists with extensive experience on major stages and fresh relationships with Opera Colorado. This season reflects Opera Colorado's values and the kind of company we strive to be: one where great artists want to work and where lifelong operagoers and first-time guests feel equally welcome.'

Macbeth is conducted by Patrick Summers. Summers spent more than 25 years in senior artistic leadership roles at Houston Grand Opera and helped shape one of this country's major opera companies. He has led nearly 20 world premieres, including major operas by Jake Heggie, Carlisle Floyd, and André Previn, and has conducted at the Metropolitan Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago. Summers also brings a meaningful Colorado connection as co-artistic director of Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS at the Aspen Music Festival, alongside Renée Fleming.

The production is directed by Dan Wallace Miller, making his Opera Colorado debut. His directing credits include Pagliacci at Seattle Opera, Candide at South Florida Symphony Orchestra, Roméo et Juliette at Central City Opera, and Susannah at Wolf Trap Opera. He has also worked on the staging at San Francisco Opera, Santa Fe Opera, and Los Angeles Opera.

Onstage, Macbeth pairs returning artists with company debuts, introducing Denver audiences to artists whose careers span major American and international companies and who are well suited to Verdi's darkly charged drama.

Baritone Norman Garrett makes his Opera Colorado debut in the title role, bringing both Verdi experience and a commanding dramatic presence to Macbeth. He previously performed the role with Boston Lyric Opera, and his recent engagements include Ford in Falstaff with Minnesota Opera, Scarpia in Tosca with Des Moines Metro Opera, and appearances in Porgy and Bess with the Metropolitan Opera and Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

Soprano Marcy Stonikas returns to Opera Colorado as Lady Macbeth, following her appearance as Senta in The Flying Dutchman. Her credits include the Lady-in-Waiting in Macbeth with the Metropolitan Opera, the title role in Ariadne auf Naxos with Opera Omaha, Judith in Bluebeard's Castle with Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera, and the title role in Turandot with Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes.

Tenor Edward Graves makes his company debut as Macduff, a role he has also performed with Opera Baltimore. His recent engagements include Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly with Anchorage Opera, Rodolfo in La bohème with Opera Idaho and Opera Baltimore. He recently made his Metropolitan Opera debut in The Magic Flute.

Bass Kenneth Kellogg, also making his Opera Colorado debut, sings Banquo. Kellogg brings wide-ranging experience across classic and contemporary repertoire, with recent appearances including Trinity Moses in The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny with English National Opera, Fafner in Das Rheingold with Seattle Opera and Calgary Opera, Malcolm X in X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X with Seattle Opera, and Sulpice in The Daughter of the Regiment with Boston Lyric Opera.

With Verdi's haunting music and Shakespeare's familiar story, Macbeth launches an Opera Colorado season exploring the stories that shape us, who gets to tell them, and how quickly perception can become reality.

Performances take place Nov. 7, 10 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and are available at operacolorado.org or by calling the box office at 303-468-2030. Opera Colorado is committed to removing barriers to opera and offers Pay What You Wish tickets for all performances.

Macbeth is performed in Italian with English and Spanish supertitles above the stage. The production runs approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.

TOUR DATES

Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2 p.m.

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