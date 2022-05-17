Lavell Crawford Comes to Comedy Works South This Week

Comedian Lavell Crawford is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the hottest stars in the biz today. Lavell filmed a one-hour special Can A Brother Get Some Love?. He has appeared in Comedy Central's Workaholics and he is a recurring character on the AMC's Emmy Award-winning Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He was also seen regularly on E! Entertainment's Chelsea Lately and Lopez Tonight.

Lavell gained huge national exposure on NBC's Last Comic Standing. He recorded his own half-hour stand-up special, Comedy Central Presents: Lavell Crawford, shortly after. Lavell's stand-out work includes appearances on Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam on Showtime, Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam on HBO, Showtime at the Apollo, Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment, Comic's Unleashed with Byron Allen, Steve Harvey's Big Time, Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Motown Live, and BET's Comic View.

Lavell has appeared in the films Baby's Mama Drama, Beverlyhood and Ghetto South Problems. He has also starred on the televised series The Jamie Foxx Show. On stage, he played Ben in the hit play Men Cry in the Dark and played the scene-stealing Bobby in the critically acclaimed production Friends and Lovers.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Lavell Crawford will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday, May 20 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, May 21 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Sunday, May 22 / 7:00 PM / $30.00