Larry & Joe Come to Lakewood Cultural Center in March

The performance is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

By: Jan. 23, 2025
The “Latingrass” duo known as Larry & Joe, features two versatile multi-instrumentalists on a mission to show that music has no borders. Experience the convergence of two distinct musical traditions at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2, as a feature of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 25th anniversary season.

Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop perform a fusion of Venezuelan Llanera music and Appalachian bluegrass on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, guitar, maracas and whatever else they decide to throw in the van. Larry is a legend of Llanera music who hails from Monagas, Venezuela, and met Joe, a GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass artist in 2021. The rest is history - the two were destined to create Latingrass together.

The program, presented by the duo, blends traditions from diverse backgrounds into a story about how music and social movements coalesce. Storytelling, humor, and audience participation are shared in both English and Spanish throughout the show.

 




