Lakewood Cultural Center to Present Special EFX 40th Anniversary Tour in March

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

By: Jan. 27, 2024

Grammy-nominated, jazz-fusion supergroup, Special EFX brings a carefully curated selection of renowned, contemporary jazz musicians to the Lakewood Cultural Center for a performance of irresistible grooves filled with funky memorable hooks, lyrical head-bopping melodies and body-shaking rhythms at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue). 

One of the most prolific and enduring acts in the jazz format, Special EFX has been a major force on the jazz and world music scene for 40 years.  Longtime bandleader, Chieli Minucci, is a guitarist, composer, producer, arranger and three-time Emmy winner. Besides writing and performing his own music, Minucci has recorded and performed with top artists such as Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Jewel and a host of contemporary jazz artists. He is renowned in the jazz and pop scene and has also composed for television and film creating original scores for “Dora the Explorer,” compositions for “Guiding Light,” the “Good Morning America” theme and contributing to soundtracks for the “Legally Blonde” and “Panic” movies.

Karen Briggs received the moniker “Lady in Red” while touring with contemporary musician Yanni as a featured soloist. Briggs took up the violin at age 12, began playing professionally at 15, joined the Virginia Symphony Orchestra in college and has created her own jazz violin sound. Highlights of her career include appearances at Carnegie Hall and the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and performing or collaborating with Diana Ross, the Wu Tang Clan, En Vogue and Chaka Khan.

This genre-bending ensemble boasts a melting pot of talent. Lao Tizer, hailing from Boulder, brings a multi-genre, multi-national sound on piano and keys. Dave Livolsi blends multiple genres to create a unique sound for the bass and has worked with many notable artists. Joel Rosenblat is a world-renowned drummer and producer who has toured the world many times over working with some of the greatest musicians in the industry.

Lakewood Cultural Center Presents:

Special EFX 40th Anniversary Tour

March 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Visit the button below or call 303-987-7845

Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, CO 80226


ABOUT LAKEWOOD CULTURAL CENTER

Hailed as “one of 10 Colorado arts organizations that get it right” by the Denver Post, Lakewood Cultural Center (LCC) is known throughout the state for its exceptional programming. The 2023-2024 LCC Presents season offers vibrant, multicultural programs from world-class artists in dance, theater, jazz, classical and world music just 15 minutes from downtown Denver. The season is generously supported by the citizens of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF).




