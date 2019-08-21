Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Tomas Kubinek in One-Man Show MIRACLE MAN

Tomáš Kubínek has packed theaters, opera houses and international festivals in over 30 countries and won the hearts of thousands in TV specials and on Broadway. His outrageous solo performances for adults are equal parts comic brilliance and virtuosic vaudeville, with audience interaction and clowning to keep you laughing.

His most recent work, Miracle Man, is a brilliant one-man show of absurd stories, death defying experiments and spontaneous hilarity. This rip-roaring revival of strongman stunts, couples counseling, snake healings and mass hypnosis leaves audiences dazed, beaming and in love with life once again. His inspiration comes from "constantly rediscovering what a miracle it is that we exist and how beautiful and fragile it all is."

Tomáš Kubínek (toh-mawsh koo-bee-neck) was born in Prague, and at the age of 3 was smuggled out of the country by his parents to escape the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. After two months in a refugee camp in Austria, the Kubínek family was granted asylum in Canada where Tomáš saw his first circus. He became passionately interested in clowns, circus, theater and magic. By age 13 he had an agent and was performing comedy and sleights of hand. While still in his teens, he made his circus debut with a Brazilian clown duo as the rear half of a two-person horse. He has studied with Monika Pagneaux, Pierre Byland, Jacques Lecoq and Boleslav Polívka. Combining their teachings with his own wild experiments in the art of live performance, Kubínek developed a unique style of work and is self-described as a "fool, clown, visual poet, solo performance artist, multitalented vaudevillian, comic genius and charming huckster."

He is the recipient of international awards including The Moers Comedy Prize from The International Comedy Arts Festival in Germany, The Schneestern Award from the International Festival of Humor in Arosa, Switzerland, and The Samuel Beckett Theatre Award from The Dublin Theater Festival in Ireland. He now resides in rural Connecticut. For more information, please visit kubinek.com.

Tickets start at $22 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).





