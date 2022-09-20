Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Kings Return Next Month

Lakewood Cultural Center presents Kings Return, an a cappella quartet with a signature sound that started as a social media phenomenon and now has the group touring nationally. This harmonic ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 during the 2022-2023 Lakewood Presents season at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway.





"We sing in stairwells," reads the tagline for Kings Return, reflecting the group's humble roots rehearsing in the stairwell of a church. Videos of those rehearsals have rocketed in popularity and are now amassing nearly 10 million views. "It was a matter of convenience that it just so happened that our rehearsal spot has a really good stairwell with great acoustics. And that's kind of how it all happened," - J.E. McKissic said during an interview with NPR.





The Kings Return signature mix of gospel, jazz, soul and classical music breaks the confines of any singular genre. Each quartet member has a unique musical journey with a common beginning in a love for singing that has expanded into teaching, voiceover, arranging, directing, producing and international performance. "Rove," the highly anticipated debut album from Kings Return, will be released soon with pop hits such as "How Deep is Your Love" and iconic favorites like "Bridge Over Troubled Water."





Tickets for LCC Presents Kings Return start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).