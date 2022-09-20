Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Kings Return Next Month

This harmonic ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Register for Denver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Kings Return Next Month

Lakewood Cultural Center presents Kings Return, an a cappella quartet with a signature sound that started as a social media phenomenon and now has the group touring nationally. This harmonic ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 during the 2022-2023 Lakewood Presents season at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway.


"We sing in stairwells," reads the tagline for Kings Return, reflecting the group's humble roots rehearsing in the stairwell of a church. Videos of those rehearsals have rocketed in popularity and are now amassing nearly 10 million views. "It was a matter of convenience that it just so happened that our rehearsal spot has a really good stairwell with great acoustics. And that's kind of how it all happened," - J.E. McKissic said during an interview with NPR.


The Kings Return signature mix of gospel, jazz, soul and classical music breaks the confines of any singular genre. Each quartet member has a unique musical journey with a common beginning in a love for singing that has expanded into teaching, voiceover, arranging, directing, producing and international performance. "Rove," the highly anticipated debut album from Kings Return, will be released soon with pop hits such as "How Deep is Your Love" and iconic favorites like "Bridge Over Troubled Water."


Tickets for LCC Presents Kings Return start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


HELLBOY Screening With Ron Perlman Announced At Paramount Theatre, December 17HELLBOY Screening With Ron Perlman Announced At Paramount Theatre, December 17
September 19, 2022

Comedy Works Entertainment presents A LIVE CONVERSATION WITH RON PERLMAN PLUS A SCREENING OF HELLBOY at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, December 17th at 7:00pm.
UNCO Faculty And Composer Edward W. Hardy To Present The DAY OF ART In Northern ColoradoUNCO Faculty And Composer Edward W. Hardy To Present The DAY OF ART In Northern Colorado
September 19, 2022

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship will present an all-day event that features music, visual arts, theatrical, and cabaret performances by current students attending the University of Northern Colorado. DAY OF ART is a student-produced showcase of performances and exhibits from UNCO's College of Performing and Visual Arts.
Show Added For THE PRINCESS BRIDE At Paramount TheatreShow Added For THE PRINCESS BRIDE At Paramount Theatre
September 16, 2022

Comedy Works Entertainment presents THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, December 10th, 2022.
Photos: Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At Arvada CenterPhotos: Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At Arvada Center
September 16, 2022

How long does “Happily Ever After” last? This fall the Arvada Center honors the late, great Stephen Sondheim with a unique take on his immensely popular musical, Into the Woods. See photos from the production!
The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities to Present THE RIVER BRIDE This MonthThe Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities to Present THE RIVER BRIDE This Month
September 16, 2022

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will begin its 2022-2023 Black Box Theatre season with a production of The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta, a haunting and evocative play that brings a Brazilian folk tale to life. September 30 - Nov 6, 2022.