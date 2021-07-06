LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Be Performed by Rocky Mountain Rep This Summer

The perennially popular musical, Little Shop of Horrors, has opened at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre for the summer. The production runs through August 26, 2021.

When a strange and unusual plant finds its way to Skid Row, it seems like just the thing to save a beleagured flower shop and its hapless employees, Seymour and Audrey. But when the plant turns out to feed only on blood - and is inclined toward world domination - well... things get a little messy. Little Shop of Horrors blends doo-wop, rock, and Motown into a charming and totally-twisted must-see event.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, by calling 970-627-3421, or online at www.rockymountainrep.com. Rocky Mountain Rep is rotating Ring of Fire, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Little Shop of Horrors through July and August, and plans to open Million Dollar Quartet this September.