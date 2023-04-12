Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kyle Dunnigan Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Performances are April 14 & 15.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Kyle Dunnigan Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Most recently Kyle has filmed a pilot for his own series on Comedy Central. He is an Emmy, Peabody and Writer's Guild Award winning comedy writer. He also won an Emmy for the most outstanding original music for the song Girl You Don't Need Make Up.

Kyle can also be heard regularly on The Howard Stern Show and The Adam Carolla Podcast, doing various impressions. Kyle has a significant online presence with over 15 million views on his youtube channel and an instagram account with over 530K followers. Kyle starred in several sketches on the hit Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer. He also recurred on Reno 911 as Craig a.k.a The Truckee River Killer, and worked as a series regular and writer on FOX's Cedric the Entertainer Presents.

As a stand-up comic Kyle has had his own half hour special on Comedy Central and has appeared on Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Seth Meyers, Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson along with numerous festival performances including SF Sketch Fest, Montreal and Chicago Just For Laughs. In 2016, Kyle wrote, directed, produced, starred in and composed the music for the short film Shit Kids, which was an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival.

Comedy Works has announced that Kyle Dunnigan will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Friday April 14 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday April 15 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00




Stories On Stage Presents CONFESSIONS OF A WEDDING SINGER Next Month Photo
Stories On Stage Presents CONFESSIONS OF A WEDDING SINGER Next Month
Stories on Stage presents 'Confessions of a Wedding Singer' on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. @ Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince, Boulder, 80304 and Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver.
STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR Comes to the Paramount Theatre Photo
STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR Comes to the Paramount Theatre in June
Comedy Works Entertainment presents STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Sunday, June 4th at 7:00pm.
11 Minutes Theater Company Presents ELIZABETH REX This Month at The Peoples Building in Au Photo
11 Minutes Theater Company Presents ELIZABETH REX This Month at The People's Building in Aurora
11 Minutes Theater Company presents “Elizabeth Rex” April 27-May 13 at The People's Building, 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010.   Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Denver Arts & Venues Announces $800,000 In Cultural Partner Activation Program Funding Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Announces $800,000 In Cultural Partner Activation Program Funding
As recovery from the pandemic continues, Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to offer a reduction in program costs to organizations and individuals who hold performances or events in a DAV facility between June 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024. Through this program, Denver Arts & Venues will support music, visual arts, dance, film, theatre, educational activities and more. 

More Hot Stories For You


Stories On Stage Presents CONFESSIONS OF A WEDDING SINGER Next MonthStories On Stage Presents CONFESSIONS OF A WEDDING SINGER Next Month
April 11, 2023

Stories on Stage presents 'Confessions of a Wedding Singer' on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. @ Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince, Boulder, 80304 and Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver.
STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR Comes to the Paramount Theatre in JuneSTRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR Comes to the Paramount Theatre in June
April 11, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Sunday, June 4th at 7:00pm.
11 Minutes Theater Company Presents ELIZABETH REX This Month at The People's Building in Aurora11 Minutes Theater Company Presents ELIZABETH REX This Month at The People's Building in Aurora
April 7, 2023

11 Minutes Theater Company presents “Elizabeth Rex” April 27-May 13 at The People's Building, 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010.   Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Denver Arts & Venues Announces $800,000 In Cultural Partner Activation Program FundingDenver Arts & Venues Announces $800,000 In Cultural Partner Activation Program Funding
April 6, 2023

As recovery from the pandemic continues, Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to offer a reduction in program costs to organizations and individuals who hold performances or events in a DAV facility between June 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024. Through this program, Denver Arts & Venues will support music, visual arts, dance, film, theatre, educational activities and more. 
Comedian Rory Scovel Comes To Boulder Theater, October 6Comedian Rory Scovel Comes To Boulder Theater, October 6
April 5, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes RORY SCOVEL: THE LAST TOUR to Boulder Theater on Friday, October 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10am.
share