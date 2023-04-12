Kyle Dunnigan Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Most recently Kyle has filmed a pilot for his own series on Comedy Central. He is an Emmy, Peabody and Writer's Guild Award winning comedy writer. He also won an Emmy for the most outstanding original music for the song Girl You Don't Need Make Up.

Kyle can also be heard regularly on The Howard Stern Show and The Adam Carolla Podcast, doing various impressions. Kyle has a significant online presence with over 15 million views on his youtube channel and an instagram account with over 530K followers. Kyle starred in several sketches on the hit Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer. He also recurred on Reno 911 as Craig a.k.a The Truckee River Killer, and worked as a series regular and writer on FOX's Cedric the Entertainer Presents.

As a stand-up comic Kyle has had his own half hour special on Comedy Central and has appeared on Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Seth Meyers, Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson along with numerous festival performances including SF Sketch Fest, Montreal and Chicago Just For Laughs. In 2016, Kyle wrote, directed, produced, starred in and composed the music for the short film Shit Kids, which was an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival.

Comedy Works has announced that Kyle Dunnigan will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Friday April 14 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday April 15 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00