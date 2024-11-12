Kevin Nealon Comes To Boulder Theater This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome Kevin Nealon coming to Boulder Theater on Sunday, March 23rd at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10am.

ABOUT Kevin Nealon:

Kevin Nealon is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor and comedian who sets himself apart from other comedic performers with his unique sense of humor, dry wit and likable demeanor. Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and received critical acclaim for his role in the hit Showtime series Weeds. Kevin currently produces and hosts his digital series Hiking with Kevin, and tours his stand-up globally. He will be releasing his latest book, I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame (Abrams), on October 25, 2022. Part art book, part memoir -- the book is full of original full-color caricatures Kevin has created along with funny, endearing personal essays about his famous friends.

Nealon's extensive television credits include the CBS sitcom, Man With a Plan, in which he starred alongside Matt LeBlanc; Showtime's Weeds, which ran for eight seasons and was honored at the 2006, 2007 and 2009 Golden Globes with nominations for “Best Television Series Comedy or Musical.” In 2007 and 2009, Weeds was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.” Additional television roles include two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Showtime; and a number of appearances on Hot In Cleveland, Franklin & Bash, Monk, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Still Standing.

Nealon's self-produced, edited, and hosted web series Hiking with Kevin is exclusively available on his YouTube channel of the same name. In the series, Kevin interviews his A-list celebrity friends on hikes throughout the country. Past guests include Michael Keaton, Jimmy Kimmel, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Cheryl Hines, Ray Romano, Al Franken, Hilary Swank, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Beckinsale, Conan O'Brien, Adam Sandler, and more.

Nealon has found great comedic success in his extensive film career. In Anger Management, he played opposite Jack Nicholson and fellow SNL comedian, Adam Sandler. He and Sandler also teamed up in Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, Just Go With It, Blended, and You Don't Mess with the Zohan, the latter of which grossed over $200 million worldwide. In Joe Dirt, Nealon joined another SNL alumnus David Spade. Additional film credits include Daddy Day Care with Eddie Murphy, Good Boy with Molly Shannon, Bucky Larsen: Born to be a Star with Nick Swardson, Roxanne with Steve Martin and the cult hit Grandma's Boy, also with Nick Swardson and Jonah Hill.

As one of the longest running cast members on NBC's Saturday Night Live (1986-1995), Nealon created some of the show's most memorable characters, including ‘The Subliminal Man' and ‘Hans and Franz.' Nealon's recurring role as an anchor on ‘Weekend Update' helped make the sketch a show staple. In 1988, he earned an Emmy nomination as part of the SNL writing team.

In 2008, Nealon released his first book, Yes, You're Pregnant, But What About Me? - a comical look at the male perspective of pregnancy.

Currently, Kevin resides in Los Angeles with his wife and son.

