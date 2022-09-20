Kellen Erskine Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, September 23 & 24

Comedy Works has announced that Kellen Erskine will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Comedian Kellen Erskine has appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, NBC's America's Got Talent and the Amazon Original Series Inside Jokes. He has garnered over 50 million views with his clips on Dry Bar Comedy.

In 2018, Kellen was selected to perform on the coveted "New Faces" showcase at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal--comedy's most prestigious event. Kellen was named one of TBS's Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2017, and he performed at the TBS New York Comedy Festival. Kellen has been a finalist of both the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and the Great American Comedy Festival. He has also performed at the Bridgetown, Big Sky, and Boston Comedy Festivals.

Join Kellen on Friday, Sept 23rd at 7:15pm for an ALL AGES Family Show!

Friday, September 23 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $10.00 - $22.00

Saturday, September 24 / 6:15 & 8:30 PM / $22.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.