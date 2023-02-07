Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joe List Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square

Joe has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Feb. 07, 2023  

Comedy Works has announced that Joe List will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, February 9 - 11.

Joe List began his comedy career in Boston, Massachusetts in 2000 just weeks after graduating from high school. Since that time he has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman, made multiple appearances on Conan, and just performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He is featured in season 2 of the Netflix series The Standups. In 2015, List was a finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing and had his own special on Comedy Central's series The Half Hour.

His albums, So Far No Good and Are You Mad at Me?, can be heard regularly on Sirius Radio. List also co-hosts, along with Mark Normand, his own popular weekly podcast Tuesdays with Stories. Joe continues to headline comedy clubs all over North America. His newest special I Hate Myself debuted on Comedy Central in 2020.

Thursday, February 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Friday, February 10 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, February 11 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00




