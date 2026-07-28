Jim James to Bring Solo Acoustic WOWED OUT Tour to Boulder Theater

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Jim James will bring his Solo Acoustic Wowed Out Tour to Boulder Theater on Tuesday, December 8, with special guest Lauren Frihauf.

The Louisville-based singer-songwriter and My Morning Jacket frontman is touring in support of Wowed Out, his fourth solo studio album of original material and his first in eight years. The album reimagines music James originally composed for two film-scoring projects into a new collection of songs.

In addition to his work with My Morning Jacket, James has released several solo albums, including Regions of Light and Sound of God, Eternally Even, Tribute To 2, Uniform Distortion, and Uniform Clarity. His credits also include producing albums for artists such as Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dean Wareham, Basia Bulat, Amo Amo, and Ray Lamontagne, as well as collaborations including Monsters of Folk, New Multitudes, and Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes.

The all-ages performance begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Reserved and general admission seated tickets go on sale Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Boulder Theater box office, by phone, and online.

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