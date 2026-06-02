Jeremiah Watkins to Perform at Comedy Works Landmark in Denver
The comedian behind specials Jeremiah Watkins: Family Reunion and Daddy will bring his physical comedy style to Colorado.
Jeremiah Watkins will perform at Comedy Works Landmark on Thursday, June 4; Friday June, 5; and Saturday, June 6.
Jeremiah Watkins is heralded as the comedian for making Judd Apatow fall in love with comedy again, and that's a direct quote from Judd himself!
His debut one hour standup special Jeremiah Watkins: Family Reunion is streaming now on Amazon Prime and his second hour special DADDY is streaming now on YouTube.
You can hear him as the voice of the iconic role of The Joker on DC Superhero Girls and you can see him weekly as the co-host of the Trailer Tales Podcast. His hit series Stand-Up On The Spot continues to receive viral attention as well as his numerous sketches online that he also directs and writes.
Other credits include Carpool Karaoke, Roast Battle, Lights Out with David Spade, Netflix's Historical Roasts, Jimmy Kimmel Live, HBO's Crashing, Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes, Dr. Phil LIVE & more! Jeremiah's off-the-cuff and physical standup style guarantee you a memorable show experience like you've never seen before!
|
Legally Blonde - The Musical
Buell Theatre (2/05-2/07) PHOTOS
|
Buena Vista Social Club
Buell Theatre (4/27-5/09) PHOTOS
|
Violet co-produced with Phamaly Theatre Company
Aurora Fox Arts Center (6/05-6/28)
|
The Great Gatsby
Buell Theatre (4/06-4/18) PHOTOS
|
ELF The Musical
Buell Theatre (12/22-12/27) PHOTOS
|
Bluey's Big Play
Buell Theatre (11/21-11/22) PHOTOS
|
What A Glorious Feeling!
Garner Galleria Theatre (11/07-4/04) PHOTOS
|
BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical
Buell Theatre (3/09-3/21) PHOTOS
|
Venus in Fur
The Other Road Theater Project (12/04-12/12)
|
Firebringer
The Lincoln Center (9/11-9/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW