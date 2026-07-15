Blair Socci to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
Performances will take place on July 16 and 17.
Blair Socci will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 PM, and Friday, July 17 at 7:30 PM. Blair Socci is a Los Angeles-based comedian seen on The Late Late Show with James Corden, MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, TruTV, E!, and Adult Swim. She was named one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2022.
Blair was also named one of Vulture's “20 Comedians You Should Know in 2020”. Additionally, she was a breakout “New Face” at the prestigious 2017 Just For Laughs Festival. Blair was also the co-host of The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central and has been seen on Netflix's Q Force, Comedy Central's Fairview, Adult Swim's Hot Future, Good Morning Pickles! on FXX's Cake, and in the Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie.
She has toured with Ron Funches and Anthony Jeselnik. Catch her on Bob's Burgers and in the Audible series, Ghostwriter. Her debut one-hour special, Live From The Big Dog, is available on VEEPS.
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