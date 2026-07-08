Tony Award Winner Ali Stroker to Perform Broadway Concert at Lone Tree Arts Center
The OKLAHOMA! and SPRING AWAKENING star brings her acclaimed solo concert to Colorado.
The Lone Tree Arts Center welcomes Tony Award-winning Broadway star Ali Stroker for a special one-night-only performance on Saturday, November 14, 2026, celebrating the music of Broadway and the power of perseverance through song and storytelling.
Best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Ado Annie in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Stroker has become one of the most celebrated voices on the American stage. Her concert blends beloved Broadway classics, personal stories, and signature warmth into an unforgettable evening that reflects both her extraordinary talent and her passion for connecting with audiences.
Stroker made history as the first wheelchair user to appear on Broadway in Deaf West Theatre's acclaimed revival of Spring Awakening and the first wheelchair user to receive a Tony Award. In addition to her stage career, she has appeared as a series regular on Netflix's Echoes and starred in Lifetime's holiday film Christmas Ever After. She has performed her acclaimed solo concert across the country, inspiring audiences through music and her message of resilience.
Guided by her personal motto, "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities," Stroker is a passionate advocate for expanding access to the arts and encouraging people of all abilities to pursue their dreams.
Tickets are available now at LoneTreeArtsCenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 720-509-1000.
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