Jazz De Paris to Feature Enion Pelta-Tiller at Dazzle Denver
Enion Pelta-Tiller joins the CJRO small band for an intimate evening of Django-inspired swing and improvisation.
The CJRO will return to the distinctive sound of jazz manouche with a fresh take on a program first explored last spring. Inspired by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli, Jazz de Paris brings hot strings and swing to Dazzle for an intimate evening of driving rhythms, inventive improvisation, and plenty of musical interplay. Dazzle Denver is located at 1080 14th St, Denver, CO 80202. The performance will take place on Sunday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m.
Violinist and vocalist Enion Pelta-Tiller joins the CJRO small band for a concert rooted in the music Reinhardt and Grappelli who helped define in 1930s Paris. Their legendary Quintette du Hot Club de France blended American jazz with European and Romani musical influences, creating a distinctive acoustic style built around guitar, violin, bass, and propulsive rhythm. The CJRO puts its own stamp on the music, moving between jazz manouche favorites, swinging standards, and selections that venture beyond the traditional Hot Club repertoire.
The CJRO small band features Jared Cathey (saxophone), Ben Hall (piano), Mike Abbott (guitar), and Gonzalo Teppa (bass), along with special guest Enion Pelta-Tiller (violin and vocal).
Pelta-Tiller, co-founder of the internationally known band Taarka, is equally at home as a violinist, vocalist, and improviser. Her wide-ranging musical background makes her a natural fit for an evening where Django-inspired swing sets the stage for something fresh.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Topdog/Underdog
Historic Shorter AME (8/29-9/20)
|
Pianist Jean-Baptiste Doulcet at Center for Musical Arts
Center for Musical Arts (10/02-10/02)
|
Colorado New Play Summit
Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex (2/20-2/21) PHOTOS
|
The Book of Mormon
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/05-1/17)
|
Maybe Happy Ending
Buell Theatre (8/18-8/29) PHOTOS
|
Venus in Fur
The Other Road Theater Project (12/04-12/12)
|
Freckleface Strawberry The Musical
PACE Center (3/22-3/22)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Paramount Theatre (9/23-9/23)
|
The Nutcracker
PACE Center (12/10-12/15)
|
Hadestown
Buell Theatre (6/08-6/13)