Jazz De Paris to Feature Enion Pelta-Tiller at Dazzle Denver

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The CJRO will return to the distinctive sound of jazz manouche with a fresh take on a program first explored last spring. Inspired by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli, Jazz de Paris brings hot strings and swing to Dazzle for an intimate evening of driving rhythms, inventive improvisation, and plenty of musical interplay. Dazzle Denver is located at 1080 14th St, Denver, CO 80202. The performance will take place on Sunday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Violinist and vocalist Enion Pelta-Tiller joins the CJRO small band for a concert rooted in the music Reinhardt and Grappelli who helped define in 1930s Paris. Their legendary Quintette du Hot Club de France blended American jazz with European and Romani musical influences, creating a distinctive acoustic style built around guitar, violin, bass, and propulsive rhythm. The CJRO puts its own stamp on the music, moving between jazz manouche favorites, swinging standards, and selections that venture beyond the traditional Hot Club repertoire.

The CJRO small band features Jared Cathey (saxophone), Ben Hall (piano), Mike Abbott (guitar), and Gonzalo Teppa (bass), along with special guest Enion Pelta-Tiller (violin and vocal).

Pelta-Tiller, co-founder of the internationally known band Taarka, is equally at home as a violinist, vocalist, and improviser. Her wide-ranging musical background makes her a natural fit for an evening where Django-inspired swing sets the stage for something fresh.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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