JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Comes to Performance Now Theatre Company

Performance Now Theatre Company will present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" September 6 - 22 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and are available online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845. Senior/Student discounts are available.

The biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes alive in the musical retelling. Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob, is blessed with vivid dreams that foretell the future. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph endures a series of adventures which challenge him to his core.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” following the Old Testament tale of Joseph, his 11 brothers and his coat of many colors, is a family friendly musical full of unforgettable songs including, "Those Canaan Days," "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

The cast features Jason Rexx as Joseph, Jenna Pearce as Narrator, Josh Harris as Pharaoh, Nick Marshall as Potiphar, Kristine Bachica Hintz as Mrs. Potiphar, and Kevin Walton as Jacob. The remaining cast includes 31 additional adult and youth cast members.

