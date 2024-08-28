Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will open I Left My Heart - A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett on Friday, August 30th, at 8:00pm! Featuring four decades of music, I Left My Heart has Bennett’s early top-40 hits, jazz recordings with Count Basie, Stan Getz, and Bill Evans, torch songs, film scores, all the way to his now infamous MTV unplugged, which introduced him to a whole new generation of listeners.

Interspersed with biographical tidbits and anecdotes, I Left My Heart highlights 40 Bennett standards including “Rags to Riches”, “Put on a Happy Face”, “The Good Life”, “The Best is Yet to Come”, and, of course, “I Left my Heart in San Francisco.” This enduring music, coupled with the fall colors, will be a fantastic September outing!

Rocky Mountain Rep’s production of I Left My Heart features performers John Harmon Cooper, Jonathan Heller, and Stanislav (Stan) Przedlacki, with Ben Friesen as the Swing for all of the parts. It is directed and choreographed by Jeff Duke, with music direction by Michael Querio, stage management by Amy Radebaugh, scenic design by Cody Tellis Rutledge, lighting design by Ethan Newman, sound design by Sarah D. Speck, and costume design also by Jeff Duke. The band features Matt Welsh as the assistant music director, pianist, and conductor, Jan Hora playing the trumpet, Todd Hale playing the bass, and Robert Brandon playing the drums and percussion.

I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett plays through September 28th. A calendar of shows is available on the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s website, www.rockymountainrep.com. And tickets are still available! Please visit the RMRT box office, call 970-627-3421, or go to the website to purchase your seats today. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this salute to a such a legendary performer!





